This is going to be a beautiful week for us to enjoy, with sunny and dry weather and a steady warming trend all the way to the weekend.
Many afternoons will see highs in the 60s, and we will flirt with 70 degrees by the end of the week.
Enjoy the weather coming up, because I expect rainfall will go back to way above normal from March 6-13.
March is normally one of our wetter months of the year.
February was a wet one, as rainfall finished around 4 inches above normal and temperatures were 2 degrees above average.
Fairfield Glade recorded the most rain in the county during the month with 10 1/2, inches while the remainder of the county had 8-10 inches, with 8.84 recorded in downtown Crossville.
This has created very soggy conditions as the spring planting season for area farmers and gardeners is just around the corner.
You can reach me at weather1@charter.net and call the weather line 707-5533.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.