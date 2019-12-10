After the precipitation and cold weather early in the week, we have another round of precipitation expected off and on from Thursday night through Saturday night.
The annual Christmas parade is coming up Saturday in Crossville, and I expect a threat of scattered showers with temperatures near 50 degrees.
I think we will stay in an unsettled weather pattern for the most part through Dec. 22, with rain every two or three days. Next week I will talk about the forecast for Christmas Day and talk about some of the interesting weather we have had on Christmas in the past.
Winter begins officially Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:19 p.m. Central time. It is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight and the longest night of the whole year.
The sun is also now at its lowest point in the sky of the year.
The days then start getting longer after Dec. 21, with the sun setting about 30 seconds later each day. So we gain about six minutes of sunshine by the end of December and 36 minutes by the end of January.
In our night sky segment this week, we have a full moon coming up Thursday night. You can see the moon in the Eastern sky after sunset and to the southeast later in the evening.
Also, that bright object to the Southwest after the sun goes down is the planet Venus. When looking at them, did you know that planets don't twinkle? But stars often do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.