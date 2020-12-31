Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators still don’t know for certain what happened leading up to a man being shot in the leg last week, according to an incident report filed.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fox Trail located in Windridge subdivision off Plateau Rd. Dec 14 around 8 p.m. on a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound.
When Deputy Nathan Lewis arrived on the scene, he found a man identified as Johnnie M. Robbins, 50, sitting on a sofa with his wife holding a towel over a gunshot would to the upper left thigh.
Lewis reported that investigators were called to the scene but the victim proved to be angry and “not very cooperative.”
Robbins was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Robbins’ wife told deputies that she “had no idea what had happened” because she had gone to bed earlier and was awakened by her husband, who told her he had been shot “by the neighbors.”
Investigators were told by the wife that an ongoing dispute existed with the neighbors over loud music, loud ATVs and traffic at a nearby residence.
No charges have been filed, and investigation is continuing.
