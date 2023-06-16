The Pomona Market in the 4400 block of Sparta Hwy. was robbed by a loan gunman around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, and sheriff’s investigators are still searching for a suspect.
No one was injured in the incident, and between $200-$400 was taken in the holdup, according to Sgt. James Scott’s report.
The owner of the store, Ranjanben Bhikhabhaie Patel, told deputies a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. Video footage of the incident confirms the owner’s report.
The assailant is described as wearing a long-sleeved green shirt, dark-colored jogging pants and wearing a blue surgical-style mask and Seattle Mariners baseball cap.
After being given the cash, the man left the area on foot, walking toward Pomona Rd. and outbound toward Hwy. 70 N. Investigators Bobby Moore, Tom Howard, David Hamby and Lucas Turner with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
