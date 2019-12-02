A search warrant was obtained for a blood test on a female inmate who is believed to have swallowed an illegally possessed narcotic and who has reportedly been sent to a medical unit to receive medical treatment twice in a week because of suspected drug use.
Investigation is continuing into the activities of a jail trusty, who may have been smuggling drugs into the lock-up, and that of the inmate who swallowed a plastic-wrapped container believed to have held drugs.
The inmate involved is a 28-year-old Joe Tabor Rd. woman who was arrested May 25 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. She made bond but was arrested again and has been held in the jail sine Sept. 17.
On Nov. 12, corrections officers suspected she was in possession of illegal narcotics and was taken to a processing room for a trip search. A small wrapper with a white substance fell to the floor during the process, and the suspect grabbed the wrapper and swallowed it.
She was taken to a medical unit in the jail but refused to submit to a urine test so officials could identify the substance she had swallowed. Corrections officers — during their investigation — have since learned that the suspect may have overdosed on illegal drugs the day before the search incident and also refused medical treatment at that time.
Charges in the case are pending outcome of the blood sample taken by court order.
