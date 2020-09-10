A little more is known about the death of a western Cumberland County man found dead in his residence last Thursday night following the release of a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to interview potential witnesses who may have knowledge about the death of Austin Shane Paul Lewis, 30, of Neverfail Rd.
The incident report states that Lewis’ girlfriend contacted the sheriff’s office around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 asking for a welfare check on Lewis. She reported to deputies that Lewis had been in an argument with another man the day before and that she had not seen or heard from him since.
Deputies Greg Green and Joshua Alderman responded to the residence and found the front door open. Evidence suggested the door had been forced open.
The deputies entered the residence and found Austin lying on the floor of the kitchen, dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. A shotgun shell was observed lying on the couch near the kitchen, Alderman’s report states.
The deputies backed out of the residence, contacted investigators and secured the scene.
TBI special agents and sheriff’s investigators worked around the clock Thursday into Friday and have been aggressively investigating the incident since.
Investigators have not made any statements outside a press release issued Thursday night and the incident report released this week. No arrests have been made and persons were still being interviewed Wednesday.
The body was taken to Nashville for an autopsy and it is not known if a preliminary report has been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.