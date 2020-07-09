The cast of “Smoke on the Mountain” runs through their dress rehearsal as they look to opening night of the Cumberland County Playhouse’s outdoor summer season. The beloved musical brings the audience to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church for a revival with the Sanders Family. Tickets are available at ccplayhouse.com, and the theater is offering general admission seating with reservations. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, bug spray, and water to stay hydrated. Limited concessions will be available. Next week, “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.” opens in the outdoor venue.
A memorial service for Carl Smith will be held Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse of Praise Church, 206 Old Lantana Rd. Pastor Junior Pugh will officiate. For information, call 931-210-0636 or 931-210-3448.
Beverly Jan Evans (Qualler), 85, of Crossville, left this earthly realm on June 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Beverly was born in Racine, WI, on June 30, 1935, the youngest of five siblings born to the late Leonard and Marie Qualler (née Matson). She graduated from Washington Park High Sc…
