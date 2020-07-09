107846262_10156945717956086_781094084450517713_n.jpg

The cast of “Smoke on the Mountain” runs through their dress rehearsal as they look to opening night of the Cumberland County Playhouse’s outdoor summer season.

The cast of “Smoke on the Mountain” runs through their dress rehearsal as they look to opening night of the Cumberland County Playhouse’s outdoor summer season. The beloved musical brings the audience to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church for a revival with the Sanders Family. Tickets are available at ccplayhouse.com, and the theater is offering general admission seating with reservations. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, bug spray, and water to stay hydrated. Limited concessions will be available. Next week, “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr.” opens in the outdoor venue. 

Tags