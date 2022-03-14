Within 10 minutes or less last Thursday afternoon, the Cumberland County Board of Education accomplished what it was unable to do during a two-and-a-half-hour meeting March 3.
It scheduled dates for seven candidates to be interviewed for the position of director of schools.
During early April, the candidates will appear before the board over three days, each one given an hour to show why he or she is the best person to lead the Cumberland County School District.
Wasting little time, Chairman Jim Inman, District 1 representative, moved to hold the interviews April 7-9 at the Central Office and come back April 12 to choose the top candidates.
If the majority of board members reach a consensus on one individual, that candidate would be selected for the position and take over Director of Schools Ina Maxwell retires June 30.
The board approved Inman’s motion, seconded by Robert Safdie, District 2 representative, with a 6-2 vote.
Chris King, District 6, and Teresa Boston, District 8, voted against the motion.
Stace Karge, District 9, who left the previous week’s special-called meeting early after the board failed to agree on interview dates, was absent.
Inman’s second motion, which passed unanimously, is to interview the two local candidates, Central Office employees Stephanie Barnes and Rebecca Farley, Thursday, April 7. The board will interview two other candidates Friday, April 8, and the remaining three candidates Saturday, April 9.
The Thursday and Friday interviews will be held at 5 and 6:15 p.m, and the Saturday interviews will be conducted at 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m.
Initially, 15 people applied for the position. Nine of those applicants are licensed to teach in Tennessee. The number of Tennessee applicants was reduced to seven after two withdrew their names from the search.
If the board fails to find a suitable candidate out of the Tennessee pool, it agreed to go back and look at the applicants outside the state.
Last Thursday’s motion also included the stipulation that the order of the interviews would be determined by drawing names out of a hat or, in this case, a plastic container.
Justin Barden’s name was drawn first, for the Friday interview, followed by Vince Owens. Saturday’s lineup is Joseph Miller, followed by William Stepp and Michelle Barnett.
The board went with a coin toss to determine the interview order for Barnes and Farley. The quarter, flipped by school attorney Earl Patton, landed tails on the floor. Barnes had called heads. Farley will be the first interviewee.
The board also discussed interview questions.
Board members agreed to send them to Patton for vetting.
“I’m looking for questions that are unfairly biased or discriminatory,” Patton said.
The interview questions will cover experience and goals and are to be sent to Patton by March 24 for review. He, in turn, will send the vetted questions to the seven applicants by April 1.
Board members will use the questions from the 2016 and 2020 director of school searches as guidelines and can pose additional queries.
With the subject of community input in the interviewing process brought up at the first special-called meeting, the board followed up with a proposal to ask principals and supervisors at the Central Office for their feedback, based on the board interviews that are open to the public.
The seven candidates boast impressive credentials in the education field.
Barnes is the district’s chief academic officer, a position she’s held since February of last year. That followed 26 years in the district that included time as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, the latter for four years at The Phoenix School.
Farley has served as supervisor of instruction for grades pre-k through 8 since 2016. Her 17 years of experience include teaching seventh-grade math, serving as assistant principal at North Cumberland Elementary and as principal at Crab Orchard Elementary School for 10 years.
Barnett is another candidate who was principal at Crab Orchard Elementary School. She also was an adult education teacher in the district from 2003-’12. Since 2018, she’s worked as the dean of the School of Education at South College in Knoxville, TN.
Stepp is principal at Upperman High School in the Putnam County School District with 27 years of experience in the education field, while Owens is a 27-year educator serving as federal, state and local budget consultant for the Scott County School District.
Barden is principal at Charlotte Middle School in the Dickson County School District with 18 years of experience as an educator. Miller is a K-8 physical education teacher in the Morgan County School District who previously served as state director of schools at Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown, TN, and has 22 years of experience in the education field.
