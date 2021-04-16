Increased time online has placed more children at risk for bullying, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
Assistant District Attorney Caroline Knight hasn’t seen the most recent statistics, but she worries the pandemic has increased internet-related crimes against children.
“Internet safety is important for kids, now more than ever because the predators online are more sophisticated,” Knight said.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force estimates one in five children between the ages of 10 and 17, receive sexual solicitation or are approached online. Only one-third of households with internet access use filtering or blocking software. Predators may also use a variety of apps that hide their identity. Because of the widespread use of mobile devices, these individuals can reach their victims in their homes while in the presence of their parents or guardians.
Warning signs of a child being targeted online include:
•phone calls from people you don’t know
•spending long hours online
•unsolicited gifts arriving in the mail
•child turning the computer off abruptly when you walk into the room
•withdrawal from family life and a reluctance to discuss online activities
The internet can be one way predators reach out to vulnerable minors and ensnare them in human trafficking operations. Family members also may be involved in trafficking children in exchange for drugs, shelter or money.
“Human trafficking is providing access to another person in exchange of something of value,” Knight said. “And it doesn’t necessarily mean that a child is taken from one place to another.”
Human trafficking involves trading money or goods of value for forced labor or sexual abuse. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children advises children may be trafficked by members of their family, unrelated individuals, gangs, or the buyer who exploits vulnerabilities by offering money, food or shelter in exchange for the sexual exploitation.
More than half the cases of human trafficking investigated in 2018 involved children.
The Human Trafficking Hotline reported 337 victims in Tennessee in 2019, with 100 traffickers identified and 22 businesses.
“We certainly aren’t leading the state in this district, but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening here,” Knight said.
She is part of a task force looking at opportunities to help report suspected human trafficking, such as voluntary training for hotel employees and operators or educating law enforcement on what to look for during a traffic stop that might spark an investigation.
