More businesses are getting the green light for opening back amid the COVID-19 health crisis. Golf courses, gyms, hair salons, and dine-in restaurants have slowly reopened their businesses. This weekend, small group recreation can commence — like bowling and putt-putt golf.
But the Cumberland County Playhouse and other entertainment venues are still waiting.
“At this point, entertainment venues like the Playhouse will be in the last phase of our state’s reopening plan, and there is no projection as to when that will happen,” Bryce McDonald, producing director and CEO, said in an email Wednesday.
He said Playhouse staff are in daily contact with stat and local officials and the Tennessee Department of Tourism for guidance.
No one is allowed to work in the theatre, so patrons waiting to reschedule their tickets for shows that have had to be canceled are asked to be patient.
“We understand that it can be frustrating to our ticket holders when there is no one to speak with about your reservations,” McDonald said. “It is frustrating on our end, as well.”
As soon as the box office can reopen, McDonald said calls would begin to those patrons. All ticket buyers who had a reservation during the temporary closure will receive a credit for each ticket. That can be used during the fall season or the 2021 season.
“We are in the process of reassessing our summer season,” McDonald said.
The Playhouse season had included productions of Cinderella and Newsies in June and July. No decisions have been made at this time, and the Playhouse is continuing to work with state and local officials. He said changes to the calendar will be shared once those decisions are made.
“Once we have a solid plan in place that coincides with guidelines from the state, we will let you know of these change,” he said. “There are several scenarios that we are currently reviewing that could provide you with entertainment from the Playhouse this summer — but maybe in a new and different way. Stay tuned for these exciting modifications soon!”
The Playhouse website at www.ccplayhouse.com and the theater’s Facebook page will have ongoing announcements.
“As always, we genuinely thank you for your ongoing support,” McDonald said. “We look forward to getting back to work just as much as you look forward to seeing great shows. Rest assured that with your support, the Playhouse will be back and better than ever!”
