Tennessee is seeking input on its mathematics academic standards for grades K-12, with responses needed by Dec. 6, 2019.
An online survey is available HERE.
Public comments will be taken into consideration when the math academic standards are reviewed and updated in 2020. The state board of education must review the standards at least every six years, and this public survey is the first step in the process.
“Academic standards set a key baseline for what all Tennessee students should know and be able to do at the end of a course or school year,” said Sara Morrison, executive director for the State Board of Education. “These standards drive curricular decisions in districts and set the expectations for what our state assessments evaluate. Input from educators, parents, and community members in Tennessee help make the standards strong and aligned with our students’ needs for success later in life.”
Upon completion of the public comment window, three advisory teams comprised of Tennessee K-12 and university educators will draft recommended math academic standards for each grade band: K-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Members of the Educator Advisory Teams will consider all comments and feedback submitted on the standards. After the Educator Advisory Teams submit their proposed revisions, another committee will review the standards to ensure vertical alignment across the K-12 continuum and rigor to ensure student growth.
Before the standards are approved by the state board, the Standards Recommendation Committee will conduct a thorough review. Members of this committee are selected by the governor, speaker of the House of Representatives, and the speaker of the Senate. The State Board of Education is undertaking the revision of math academic standards at this time in order to align the math standards review process with the next math textbook adoption cycle.The revised math standards will go into effect for the 2022-23 school year with aligned instructional materials to support instruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.