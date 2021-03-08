The calendar committee of the Cumberland County school system wants input from the public on the proposed calendar for the 2022-’23 school year.
The survey, available at https://cutt.ly/3lNbKMn or through the school system’s Facebook page, offers two options for the school year, both with 180 days of student instruction.
The calendar committee evaluated three calendar options, but selected Option 1 and Option 3 for public input. The committee includes students, parents, teachers and school staff.
In Option 1, school would begin Aug. 1 with all school staff reporting for a county-wide convocation. Students would attend school on Aug. 3, with dismissal at 10 a.m., and return for their first full day of school on Friday, Aug. 5.
The calendar includes days off for holidays, including Labor Day, Sept. 5; Thanksgiving, Nov. 23-25; Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16; Presidents Day, Feb. 20; and Good Friday, April 7.
Fall break would be Oct. 10-14, with winter break Dec. 19-Jan. 2. School staff would return on Jan. 3 for an administrative day and students would return to class on Jan. 4. Spring break would be March 20-24.
There would be scheduled teacher in-service days Sept. 23 and April 10, with an administrative day May 25. School would dismiss May 26 at 10 a.m.
Option 3 would see school staff return on Aug. 2, followed by an administrative day Aug. 3. Students would report to school Aug. 4 and dismiss at 10 a.m. followed by an administrative day on Aug. 5. The first full day for students would be Aug. 8.
Holidays remain the same in Option 3, as do scheduled in-service days on Sept. 23 and April 10.
The difference in the two calendars is that fall break is reduced to Oct. 7 and 10, with an extended break at Thanksgiving, from Nov. 21-25.
Spring break remains March 20-24.
The survey is open until March 15 for public input. The calendar receiving the most support will be presented to the Cumberland County Board of Education for their consideration.
The 2021-’22 school calendar was approved by the board last year and can be reviewed at the school system website, ccschools.k12tn.net.
