All Shawn Edward Ridener had to do was sign his bond document and he would be released from jail pending his court appearance.
Instead, he fled from the Justice Center. Now, Ridener faces a felony charge of escape.
The incident took place Aug. 8 around 8 p.m., according to Deputy Joshua Alderman’s report. Ridener, 45, whose addresses listed are Short Rd. or Hwy. 70 E., was being bonded out of jail where he was being held for theft of merchandise and other relatively minor charges.
Arrangements had been made for Ridener to be released under bond pending his appearance in General Sessions Court. Instead of signing the bond document, pledging his appearance, Ridener bolted through the lobby and out the door.
A search of the area failed to produce Ridener following the incident.
According to Sheriff’s Investigator Jon Wirey, investigation showed Ridener allegedly made numerous phone calls to area bonding companies asking them to make his bond despite not having funds to pay for the service.
One bonding company did respond, believing the company would be paid once the inmate was bonded out of jail. It was during that process, investigators said, that Ridener took flight.
The following day, around 6:40 a.m., Wirey spotted a man walking along Tennessee Stone Rd. near Hwy. 70 E., and took Ridener into custody.
