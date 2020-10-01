Jim Inman, 1st District representative, will serve as chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Education for the next year. Stace Karge, 9th District representative, will be the vice chairman.
Inman was elected following receiving six nominations for the position, a majority of the nine board members.
"I am honored and humbled to be selected your chairman," Inman told the board. "I will do my best."
Inman received nominations from himself, 2nd District Representative Rob Safdie, 3rd District Representative Shirley Parris, 5th District Representative Tony Brock, 6th District Representative Chris King and Karge.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative and chairman the past two years, received nominations from 4th District Representative Anita Hale, 7th District Representative Rebecca Hamby and herself. Boston then conceded and congratulated Inman.
Karge received nominations for vice chairman from Inman, Brock and herself. Also nominated were Boston, with nominations from King and Hamby; Hamby, with nominations from Hale and Boston; Hale, nominated by Safdie; and Brock, nominated by Parris.
Boston, Brock and Hale all asked to remove their names from consideration.
Karge received five votes, from Inman, Safdie, Parris, Brock and herself. Voting for Hamby were Hale, King, Boston and herself.
Hale was selected parliamentarian, with nominations from Inman, Brock, Boston and Karge. Hamby, King and Safdie all withdrew their names from the nominations, leaving Hale selected unanimously.
Safdie will serve as the Tennessee Legislative Network representative for the board, providing updates on education policy and legislation proposed at the state level.
Tabitha Webb was unanimously appointed as recorder for the board. She has held this position for the past year.
Board officials are elected each September.
Inman asked board members to email him with their preferences for committee assignments. As committees must be voted on by the board, he asked for a special-called meeting Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
"That way the committees can go ahead and get to work and not have to wait until October," he said.
