An ambulance en route to a call and a passenger car collided Thursday at the intersection of Miller Bypass and Hwy. 127 S. The scene is at the intersection near Central Baptist Church.
At least two ambulances responded to the crash scene, and a third ambulance was dispatched to the original call.
The ambulance involved in the crash was responding to a reported injury on a playground at Cumberland Mountain State Park. It is not believed that injury turned out to be serious.
Crossville police and fire responded to the scene and traffic was directed around the crash scene.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded and will be conducting the investigation of what caused the wreck.
The passenger vehicle appeared to have crashed into the passenger side door of the ambulance, but the investigation is still under investigation.
Additional information will be published when it becomes available.
