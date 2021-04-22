The Crossville City Council will discuss an appraisal of property for a possible site of the proposed indoor recreation center when it meets tonight at 4:30 p.m. for a special-called meeting.
The council will also discuss an application for a Shuttered Venue Operators grant, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, to request funds for the Palace Theatre.
The agenda includes matters related to the avigation easement at Crossville Memorial Airport, quotes for waterline modifications in the area of Sweeney Dr., an extension of a waterline on Gordon Rd., and a proposed high-pressure gas line project across city-owned property at Meadow Park Lake.
