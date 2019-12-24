An indoor recreation center has long occupied a top spot on the list of wants for city residents and leaders. Now, the Crossville City Council wants to determine what services the public wants — and how much they’re willing to pay.
“We need to do something to get the ball rolling and see where we can go with this,” Councilman Scot Shanks said during the city council’s Dec. 13 work session. “I know people are always saying, ‘I wish we had a rec center. I wish we had a rec center.’ We’ve got to take a step.”
Looking around the city, Shanks said there were projects he had questioned initially that have become prized facilities in the community.
“I thought it was crazy to build that big library. But I’m glad we did it. I thought it was crazy to redo the Palace. I didn’t think we should do that. I’m really glad we did,” he said. “We’ll never know for sure what the right thing is to do. We just move forward based on the information we get.”
During its Dec. 3 work session, the council heard from Bonnie Gamble, recreational consultant with HFR Design, an architectural and engineering firm in Brentwood, and Manchester parks and recreation director. She manages an indoor aquatic and recreation center built 17 years ago.
“When I look at Crossville, it’s almost a no-brainer,” Gamble said. “What’s your competition?”
Cumberland Medical Center’s Wellness Complex in Fairfield Glade includes a lap pool.
Fairfield Glade and Tansi both have indoor pools, though those amenities are reserved for members of those communities. In Cookeville, Tennessee Technological University offers an indoor pool and recreation center, but to use that facility, individuals must be students, faculty or alumni.
Crossville has more residents than Manchester did when it launched its project, Gamble said. Manchester also lived in the shadow of larger communities with facilities.
“It was important for us and the identity we wanted for Manchester,” Gamble said. “If you look at an indoor rec center as just about dollars, you’re missing the whole point. It’s really what you can build for Crossville as a sense of community … It really brings the community together.”
She said potential residents looked for the available experiences and opportunities for better health and more socialization.
The center offers both an indoor pool and indoor warm water therapy pool; an outdoor pool with waterslides, lazy river and water playground; two high-school size basketball courts; two racquetball courts; gymnastics room; aerobics/dance room; youth activity room; indoor walking track; casual care nursery; and birthday party room.
Crossville’s needs might be different, Gamble said.
“You have to know the market,” she said.
Crossville’s facility may not need a large gym, with other gyms available in the community. But, Gamble said, it should offer some equipment.
HFR can provide market analysis to determine what the community needs, said Jim Gilliam with the company.
“With that research and meetings, we’re pulling that information from them. Do you need the gym?. Do they want the racquetball? You’re looking at your citizens and getting information on what they want,” Gilliam said.
During the council’s retreat Dec. 13, Shanks said he wants a facility to be somewhere visible. He believes it would help promote a positive view of the community. Mayberry said he hoped such a facility would encourage younger residents or executives community from Knoxville to remain in or move to Crossville. Shanks noted more people are working from home than in years past, as well.
“We need to give them reasons to come and live here,” Shanks said. “That’s part of the puzzle.”
Shanks also noted programming is vital to a center’s success. He said the city could reach out to the public and offer space for people who teach yoga, dance or other activities.
Ethan Medley, leisure services director, said if the city built the facility, the department could provide programming.
Shanks said, “There’s a lot of talented people who live in Cumberland County. But they have no place to get these things going.”
HFR Design proposed a feasibility study to include a series of stakeholder meetings and one public community meeting. The firm would also utilize prior studies on an indoor aquatic center, including a 2008 study for a proposed YMCA facility and the 2014 parks and recreation master plan.
But their final report would not include an architectural draft to include space, amenities and features.
The proposed fee for the report is $26,400.
Wood said he would counter the proposal.
“I think they need to make a recommendation on the size, space and amenities,” he said.
Wood also thought the company should review the information gleaned from community meetings during the development of the Horizon Initiative.
The council also wanted the company to consider possible joint ventures. The Cumberland County Commission had proposed an event center with a multi-use facility
“We might look at the homework they did,” Wood said.
Shanks said he would like to see a joint effort.
“If that’s possible, you can build something a lot nicer,” Shanks said.
Graham said the county would need to know how the project would be funded before taking on new projects.
Mayberry said a business plan for a recreation center and event center was imperative.
“I think the county would be receptive. But funding is the big problem,” he said. “You don’t just say, ‘Hey, we want to build an indoor water facility. Do y’all want to help?’ We’ve got to have a plan, what it’s going to cost, income streams.”
Shanks said, “Somebody has to take the lead and say here is what we think we should do. You’ve got to spend some money to get folks to rally around what you want to do. We have to put something out there that gets the public really interested in what we’re trying to do.”
Graham suggested using the drawings from the 2008 study as a starting point to help the public visualize would could be offered.
While the initial costs for construction and furnishings are unknown, Graham said his bigger worry is ongoing operational costs, estimated $780,000 a year in 2008.
“In 2008, I couldn’t get 1,000 families willing to pay $60 a month,” Graham said. “Is the city government willing to pay for half the costs of a $1 million expense, and how are we going to pay for it?”
Graham said the company needs to reach out to county residents to determine if they are willing to use the facility.
Past proposals have included in-city and out-of-city rates. Manchester charges membership rates for city residents and higher rates for people living outside the city. The city budget still provides a 20% supplement of operating costs, Shanks said.
