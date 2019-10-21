A Crossville man accused in a home invasion case in June was one of dozens indicted by the Cumberland County meeting in regular session earlier this month, according to court records.
Andrew Nicholas Rich, 29, Blackbear Ct., was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of Caleb Young and Mercedes Sherrill and one count of aggravated burglary.
Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators, Crossville Police and Fairfield Glade Police investigated the incident that allegedly occurred on June 3 at a residence on St. George Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Police responded to a report of a home invasion during which shots were fired. Rich was taken into custody on I-40 near the Genesis Rd. exit. Crossville Police recovered a shotgun not far from where the suspect’s vehicle was stopped.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury who decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.
In other cases, the following indictments were handed down.
Pickup indictment
The following persons were arrested on indictments on charges presented directly to the grand jury and not going through General Sessions Court first. All were required to make bond and will make their first appearances in Criminal Court for arraignment.
•Paul Michael Lenz, 38, 236 Godsey Rd., Oct. 9/arrested on an indictment charging possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery, sale of a counterfeit substance and delivery of a counterfeit substance.
•Tracey Dene Sarrica, 40, 1444 Fred Ford Rd., Oct. 9/arrested on an indictment charging two counts of possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery.
•Mark George Chambers, 60, 535 Fox Creek Rd., Oct. 8/arrested on an indictment charging sexual exploitation of a minor.
•Holly Lynn Collins, 43, 5052 Ostego Dr., Oct. 8/arrested on an indictment charging two counts each of sale of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine and two counts of sale and delivery of meth.
•Pamela Sue Copley, 53, arrested on an indictment charging sale of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine. Was also arrested on new charges of possession of meth, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Theodore Charles Hafner, 40, 165 Obed St., Oct. 8/indicted on charges of three counts of sale of methamphetamine and three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
•Cody Dwayne Rector, 35, 314 Mayberry St., Oct. 8/arrested on an indictment charging two counts each of sale of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine and delivery of more than .5 grams of meth and possession of meth and delivery of meth.
•Tammy Machelle Perry, 54, 916 Sparta Dr., Oct. 8/arrested on an indictment charging possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery.
•Michael Christopher Young, 38, 65 Evelyn Lane, Oct. 8/arrested on an indictment
•Paul Michael Jackson, 38, 272 Pioneer Loop, Manchester, Oct. 8/arrested on an indictment charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and possession of more than .5 grams for delivery.
•Jimmy Dean Anders, 59, 55 W. Norman Ave., Dayton, OH, Oct. 7/arrested on an indictment charging felony failure to appear in Criminal Court.
•Destiny Asia Carter, 21, 43 Eureka Dr., Oct. 9/arrested on a grand jury indictment on a charge not listed on the report.
Bound over cases
The following cases were first aired in General Sessions Court with bonds previously set. All will also appear in Criminal Court for arraignment.
Burglary/theft
•Brandon Thomas Standiford, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft of property of $2,500 and served a pickup indictment of three counts of theft of property of less than $1,000.
Assault
•Virgil Christopher Belin, assault.
•Robert Allen Northcutt, aggravated assault.
•Charles Wesley Sands, aggravated assault and domestic assault.
Methamphetamine
•Andrea Lynn Allred, possession of methamphetamine.
•Thomas William Bilbrey, possession of methamphetamine.
•Dawn Renee Hall, possession of methamphetamine.
•Marvin Alonzo Bullock, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
•Ladonna Michelle Edwards, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery.
•Jammie Lynn Roberts, possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery.
•Hansey Sanchez, possession of methamphetamine.
•Travis Allon Sinard, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery and possession of a weapon during commission of a felony.
•Bobby Allen Smith Jr., possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery.
•Joseph Scott Wyatt, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery.
•Scottie Keith Godsey, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery, possession of oxycodone for sale, possession of oxycodone for delivery, possession of alprazolam for sale, possession of alprazolam for delivery, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for delivery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon while in commission of a dangerous felony.
Possession
•Jonathan William McDonald, possession of marijuana.
•Joshua McDaniel Scarlett, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery, possession of oxycodone, possession of alprazolam, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.
Driving under the influence
•Frederick Herbert Dockham Jr., driving under the influence, per se.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.