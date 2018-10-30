As the Plateau eases into the month of November, no major cold weather is seen on the map for the next couple of weeks. As a matter of fact, Cumberland Countians may have to wait until after Christmas to see a major change toward a winter pattern.
Through mid-November I see mostly highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. I do see rain frequently in our picture. Seven of the first ten days of November presents a chance of rain. October was a rather dry month, which is typical, and rain totals usually pick up quite a bit in November. There is a good chance to finish the year with around 70 inches of rain, which would put it into the top 5 all time.
Standard time goes into effect this weekend and clocks are to be set back one hour.
Severe thunderstorms can occur in November in Tennessee when cold fronts are moving through, so I will be watching the one closely coming through Wednesday night and Thursday. Drop me an email anytime weather1@charter.net.
