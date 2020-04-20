Greetings from inside the epicenter!
Most of you don’t know me; however, I am a proud Crossvillian. I spent some of the best years of my life tail gating with blue and yellow face paint before moving to New York City for college and have been here ever since teaching people that “UT” is not the University of Texas.
I am writing to you from my apartment where my roommate and I have locked ourselves in since March 12th.
That’s 4 weeks that we’ve been sheltering in place in our tiny piece of the Manhattan skyline, watching the world go still around us. We live right next to four rowdy bars and have frequently been woken up from loud bar fights or drunk soccer fans singing their favorite team’s song at 7am, but now the only sound we hear is the constant drone of sirens as ambulances fly down streets normally packed with cars.
I’m not telling you this to brag or to ask for your pity, but for those of you who still may think this is not as bad as the news says or politicians are using it to further their agenda, I am asking that you put that aside and please take this seriously.
It is easier when it is only numbers on the news, but the problem arises when those numbers turn into names. I have been collecting names like rotten Easter eggs: Claire, Ceasar, Nicole, Ibrahim, Liz, and Greg. It’s a list I pray everyday doesn’t get longer, but I know it will.
The good news is, the chaos is not entirely out of our control. There are many things we can do to protect ourselves and our loved ones like washing our hands, coughing into our elbows, and most importantly staying home. This is not easy, and for some it is not even possible as their jobs require them to come in, which makes it even more important that those who can stay home do to protect those who are not as fortunate.
After 4 weeks I can say for a fact that isolation is exhausting, it is depressing, and frankly, it really really sucks, but it is the only way to stop the spread from becoming overwhelming.
The generation before mine was called by their country to fight for our American way of life on the battlefield. Now, our country is asking us to protect our fellow Americans by sitting on our couch. It is important to know that we won’t see changes overnight, but the sooner we follow the guidelines and stay put, the sooner we will be able to return to seeing our friends and hugging our loved ones. Personally, I would give anything to be in Crossville and hug my Mimi and Pa, but I can’t even see them until all this is over. That is why I stay indoors.
Finish that scrap book you were meaning to get to. Read that book you’ve had sitting around. Play all the video games your heart desires. Teach your kid how to throw a football. Draw faces on balloons and have a dance party (that’s what we’ve been doing!). I know that some days especially are harder than others, but we can and we will overcome this because we’re Americans and that’s what we do.
Stay safe and stay put!
