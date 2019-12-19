President Donald Trump became the third president in the history of the country to be formally impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday.
The vote fell along party lines for the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. While Democrats said they were upholding the system of checks and balance found in the U.S. Constitution, Republicans viewed the effort as an attempt to replace a duly elected president. Trump, a Republican, has called the process a “witch hunt,” a “hoax” and a “sham.”
Congress voted 230-197-1 on the first charge and 229-198-1 on the second, with Tennessee’s Congressional delegation voting along party lines.
Congressman John Rose, R-Tennessee, said, “Today demonstrated what we knew all along: there is not bipartisan support for impeachment. In fact, the only bipartisanship we saw today was in votes cast against articles of impeachment.”
Rose voted no on both articles of impeachment.
Next, the process moves to the U.S. Senate, which will hold a trial on the articles of impeachment. That process could begin in January. A two-thirds majority is necessary to convict Trump and remove him from office.
Rose said, “I trust Senate Republicans will handle this matter judiciously and expeditiously, acting in good faith on behalf of the American people. I hope the House will return to the people’s business and pass meaningful policy, like ratifying the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, before recessing for the holidays.”
Amanda Worely, chairperson of the Cumberland County Republican Party, said, “If the people want a different president in office, then that is why we have elections. We don’t choose our president by stretching the Constitution to fit a particular political agenda.”
Anne Ferrell Quillen, chairperson of the Cumberland County Democratic Party, said claims the impeachment process was an effort to nullify the 2016 election are false.
“Impeachment is a time-consuming, messy business and isn’t intended to be undertaken lightly,” she said. “As Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said yesterday, ‘I would remind the gentleman [who made such a claim] that if President Trump is removed, the new president would be Mike Pence, not Hillary Clinton.’”
The impeachment charges center on a July phone call to the new Ukrainian leader President Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump asked for a “favor.” Democrats have argued Trump withheld $391 million in military aid Congress had appropriated for the country and offered a coveted White House visit in exchange for announcing an investigation into potential 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden.
The funds were later released to the country.
The obstruction charge stems from Trump instructing individuals not to cooperate with the House inquiry, notably former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. While a U.S. District Court ruled the president cannot prevent aides from responding to congressional subpoenas in another inquiry, the matter is under appeal.
Quillen said the accusations against Trump rose to a level that required Congress to act.
“In our Democratic system of checks and balances, Congress had a duty to conduct an inquiry — which became an impeachment inquiry — into allegations the president withheld federal funding from a foreign country in return for a political favor,” she said.
“Unfortunately, party lines appear to have become even more firmly entrenched during President Trump’s impeachment proceedings,” she said.
She recalled the Watergate hearings of 1973, when Tennessee’s Sen. Howard Baker began the process convinced then-President Richard Nixon didn’t know about the break-in of the Democratic National Committee offices.
“As the evidence mounted, Sen. Baker became convinced President Nixon committed impeachable offenses and urged him to resign rather than face removal from office,” Quillen said. “In these turbulent times and with the challenges that face us, may we have more political leaders like Sen. Baker who are swayed by facts rather than rhetoric.”
Kevin Dean of Crossville said he doesn’t believe the testimony and evidence presented so far is enough to convict Trump and remove him from office.
“If they had gone to court and he still refused to turn over evidence and blocked people from testifying, then he should have been impeached,” he said.
Dean added that if additional evidence comes to light proving Trump is guilty of the charges against him, “I hope my fellow Republicans would want him removed from office,” he said.
Tony Smith of Crossville said the evidence presented against Trump is subject to interpretation.
“When accusing anyone of wrongdoing, it should be black and white,” Smith told the Chronicle. “Look at the charge of abuse of power — where is the line between making good decisions on how taxpayer money is distributed? Should he blindly give away millions of our dollars that’s meant for certain things only to be used to line someone’s pockets? The charge of obstruction of Congress is a fabricated charge …”
Sbaina Coronado of Crossville said she believes in the checks and balances provided in the Constitution. As a retired psychologist and former clinician, she’s long worried about Trump and his behavior toward others.
“From the first time I heard Donald Trump speak in the early 2000s (trashing Rosie O’Donnell), I could tell he was a dishonorable man,” she said. “As a military veteran, I take the oath to protect the Constitution very seriously. It’s what has kept us the model democracy respected by the rest of the world. I am sad that our country has been divided by the behavior of such a dishonorable person in the Oval Office, but I am grateful that our Constitution provides the remedy of impeachment. Our country deserves better, as do our children and grandchildren. I look forward to our country’s healing from this toxic presidency.”
Randy Neal of Crossville disagreed.
“I disagree with almost all of my President's policies and certainly abhor his personal behavior. I've also disagreed with other presidents for the same reasons. But, I agree that my president should be impeached on the two articles presented to Congress. Because he is guilty of those articles of impeachment,” he told the Chronicle.
Dean decried the growing divide along party lines.
“What scares me most of all is the blanketed support given him and the blanketed hatred against him,” Dean said. “We have devolved as a society and adorned large sets of blinders at even the possibility that someone across the aisle from our beliefs could be good or someone on ‘our side’ could be bad.
“We are better than that. We are smarter than that.”
