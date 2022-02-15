The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee announces $2,664,888 in grants to 439 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2021 annual grantmaking cycle. The grants will benefit nonprofits in 32 area counties.
The Cumberland County Imagination Library has received a $5,000 grant to inspire a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five enrolled in the program.
The Cumberland County Imagination Library, partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income. To learn more about the program, visit the Art Circle Public Library, 3 East Street, Crossville TN.
“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions that address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually to new programs, emerging needs and innovative services for the benefit of our community. Applications for discretionary grants are accepted annually from tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations serving Middle Tennessee.
The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. For more information visit www.cfmt.org.
