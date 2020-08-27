A western Cumberland County woman who was arrested three times on drug charges between March 15 and March 31 pleaded guilty in Criminal Court earlier this month and will learn her fate at a sentencing hearing set for September.
Summer Lynn Iles, 21, Rodgers Rd., was facing a charge of possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver relating to her March 15 arrest, and pleaded guilty to that charge.
Iles pleaded guilty to the same charge that was filed as the result of a traffic stop on March 28. She was one of four persons arrested in that stop and was also served a probation violation warrant.
The third possession of meth with intent to sell or deliver charge stems from another traffic stop on March 31.
Iles’ is facing ten years in prison and will learn her fate at a sentencing tentatively set for next month. She is being given credit for 98 days already served as a Range 1 offender is facing time in jail at 30 percent.
