The identity of a Cumberland County man who jumped or fell from a moving vehicle, resulting in serious injuries, has been released along with a wreck report on the incident by Crossville Police.
Casey Blake Hamby, 25, 40 Heather Ridge Apts., was flown by ambulance to the trauma center at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries.
The incident occurred May 1 on West Ave. not far from Taylor Lane around 3:48 p.m., according to Ptl. Keith Sadula’s report. No other vehicle was involved in the incident.
Hamby was a passenger in a 2009 Ford Esp driven by Linda S. Anderson, 59, Commanche Trail. The vehicle was traveling around 30 mph when the incident occurred.
Anderson told the officer she and her grandson were “just going for a ride” and her grandson did not say anything prior to jumping out of the vehicle.
Hamby suffered severe trauma and continues to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not known.
