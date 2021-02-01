And just like that, Interstate 40 near the Crab Orchard exit became a parking lot for unfortunate motorists Saturday.
Emergency responders were kept busy, and one Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy cautioned others the interstate had turned into “a solid sheet of ice.”
A county firefighter later said the road was clear and suddenly there was a mix of icy, snow and slush covering the highway.
At midnight Sunday, the Cumberland Plateau and most of East Tennessee was placed under a “winter storm advisory” which was to last until 6 p.m. Monday. This resulted in the closing of Cumberland County schools.
The forefront of a winter storm hit the area between the Crab Orchard and Westel exits with four crashes occurring in about a 15-minute period shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Crashes reported in both lanes of travel resulted in at least three injuries.
Two additional wrecks were reported within the hour.
The wrecks involved three tractor-trailer rigs and three passenger vehicles. All took place between the 329 and 336 mile markers.
No crashes were reported elsewhere on I-40 during that time period.
In addition to the sudden freezing of the highway, winds gusting up to 40 mph may have attributed to one or two of the truck crashes.
The first crash was reported near the 333 mile marker when a tractor-trailer jack-knifed.
Before responders could reach that crash, a wreck was reported near the 332 mile marker involving a passenger vehicle.
No injuries were reported in those crashes. They were quickly followed by a report of a tractor-trailer rollover into the median and a pickup truck that slid off the roadway and struck a tree.
Both of those drivers were taken to Cumberland Medical Center. Both are expected to recover, but the driver of the semi-truck reportedly suffered several facial laceration and other injuries.
Additional crashes were reported within the hour. Both were single-vehicle crashes, with one occurring east of the Crab Orchard exit and the other at the 329 mile marker in the west lane.
Troopers and deputies were on the scenes and the Tennessee Department of Transportation dispatched salt trucks and an electronic warning unit to the area.
While this was going on, trees were reportedly blown across Hwy. 127 S. between Crossville and The Homesteads, on Hwy. 70 N. between Crossville and Mayland and on Sandy Creek Rd.
The tree that fell across Hwy. 70 N. completely blocked both lanes of travel. All trees were quickly removed from the roadways, and no related incidents were reported.
