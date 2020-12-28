The Tennessee Department of Transportation wants to plan for future needs of motorists on Interstate 40 from Memphis to Bristol.
The department has been working on a multimodal corridor study for I-40 and I-81 that will identify needs and possible improvement projects for the next 20 years, including a truck climbing lane between Cookeville and Monterey and auxiliary lanes for the interstate in the busy areas of Cookeville and Crossville.
During a Dec. 7 public meeting, Jean Stevens, planning manager for WSP, engineering consultant for the project, said, “This isn’t necessarily the most heavily populated area of the corridor, but Cookeville and Crossville are both significant communities that are experiencing growth. And the interstate here isn’t just being used by through traffic. There’s a lot of cars and trucks using I-40 for local travel.”
The study will identify a pool of projects leaders can consider as funding becomes available.
Andrea Noel, planning supervisor with TDOT, said, “This is a study and does not make any final decisions about which projects TDOT may move forward with,” she added.
This December meeting was the second public meeting in Region 2, which includes Cumberland and Putnam counties. The plan is scheduled to be completed in January 2021.
The I-40 and I-81 corridor includes 530 miles of highway, crossing through 28 counties and connects eight of the state’s 11 metropolitan areas.
Region 2 includes some mountainous terrain, said Stevens.
“When we asked for input on round one of these meetings, we heard loud and clear that slow-moving trucks are a big issue on Monterey mountain,” Stevens said.
The projects discussed included:
•Interchange upgrade at Exit 280 in Putnam County at Baxter Rd. to widen Hwy. 56
•Auxiliary lanes between Exit 286 (Willow Ave.) and 288 (Hwy. 111) and in Crossville between Exit 317 and 322. Auxiliary lanes are additional lanes between interchange which give drivers more time and space to merge on and off the interstate
•A deceleration lane at Exit 301 at Hwy. 70 N. in Monterey in the westbound direction
•Reconfiguration of the exit ramp at Exit 317 (Hwy. 127) to remove existing islands
•Truck climbing lanes in the Buffalo Valley area between Exits 268 and 273 in western Putnam County and Monterey mountain between Exits 290 and 300 in eastern Putnam County
•Runaway truck ramp in the westbound direction between Exits 290 and 300 on Monterey Mountain
•Help Lite service, an extension of the metro-area Help Truck program. This program deploys assistance vehicles to help with gasoline or changing tires or to clear accidents that are causing congestion. While metro areas have trucks patrolling, this region could be served by trucks called as needed
•Median cable barriers from Exit 317 to 322 in Cumberland County
•Rumble strips and enhanced curb delineation from Exit 329 to Exit 338
•Improvements to detour routes on Hwy. 70 E from Market St. at Exit 329 to the Roane County line, Old Baxter Rd. in Putnam County from Exit 276 along Hwy. 56, and Hwy. 70 N in Putnam County from Exit 290 to Hwy. 84
Additional lanes on Monterey mountain would require more engineering study, she noted.
“We know it’s not going to be easy. But as traffic grows, the justification for doing it becomes greater and greater,” Stevens said.
A member of the public asked why a three-lane expansion of I-40 was not recommended for the entire corridor.
Traffic data doesn’t show the need for a third lane for Crossville and Cookeville at this time, representatives said. Instead, data found a lot of weaving between interstate traffic and traffic entering and exiting the interstate in those areas.
Auxiliary lanes between interchanges can provide additional time to merge into or out of traffic.
“If you’re just going a short distance, you can stay in that auxiliary lane,” Stevens said.
Cookeville is also working on alternate routes to prevent the need to use I-40 for local traffic, she said.
Stevens said there were also strategies TDOT can use to improve traffic flow without needing new construction.
“The idea … is to look at ways to maximize existing efficiency, hopefully to delay the need to physically expand the facility,” Stevens explained.
These methods include real-time travel information, integrated corridor management, managed lanes and ramp metering.
“Traveler information has been around since radio stations first began offering traffic reports, and it’s just gotten more sophisticated over time,” she said.
TDOT’s Smartway Travel System offers real-time traffic and weather conditions online at www.tn511.com, by calling 511 from a cell or landline, at the TDOT website or an app.
The Smartway System includes radar speed detection, roadway weather sensors, CCTV cameras and dynamic message signs.
“This equipment isn’t just used for traveler information. It collects data that lets TDOT implement all kinds of strategies,” Stevens said.
This equipment is already in place in eastern Cumberland County. The rest of Cumberland County and a portion of Putnam are already planned for expansion of the system. Future expansion could take place in western Putnam County and Smith County.
“The recommendation is to ultimately have Smartway equipment along the entire corridor,” Stevens said.
Integrated corridor management balances use of routes. This already happens when apps reroute drivers around slowdowns or traffic reports recommend an alternate route. This process takes it a step further by formalizing the system and cooperation among TDOT and local traffic agencies.
The final two methods are not being considered for the Region 2 portion of the corridor, but motorists could encounter them when traveling to urban areas in the future.
Managed lanes include high-occupancy vehicles. Some areas are offering lanes where single-occupancy vehicles can use those designated lanes for a fee.
Ramp metering puts a traffic signal on the on-ramp, with green signifying normal traffic flow and red light telling motorists to wait briefly.
“It sounds counterintuitive, but having people wait on the ramp will actually make their total trip take less time,” Stevens said.
Stevens also reviewed electric vehicle corridors. Putnam and Cumberland County both already meet requirements for the National Electric Vehicle “Corridor Ready” guidelines, including public fast charging stations every 50 miles, stations no more than 5 miles off the interstate and charging stations equipped with multiple connector types.
The plan will also consider transit service, including carpools, park-and-ride facilities, municipal bus service and intercity service.
“It was clear to me when we did a project recently in Baxter that many people are driving pretty far into work these days,” Stevens said.
A park-and-ride lot there was full, she said.
At this time, there were no park-and-ride locations identified in Cumberland or Putnam counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.