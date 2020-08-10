The Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to track down next of kin and released their preliminary report on a fatal truck versus pedestrian crash that occurred on I-40 last week.
The crash occurred Aug. 5 at 10:18 p.m. near the 326 mile marker of the west lane on I-40. The scene was closed to the rest area between Crab Orchard and Crossville.
The victim — who was dead at the scene — was identified as Richard Dennis Dell Turner, 52, Evansville, IN. No on else was hurt in the incident.
According to THP Trooper William Morgan’s report, Turner was driving a 2016 Ford F 55 truck that became disabled in the right lane. Turner exited the vehicle and while the driver was standing outside the vehicle, it began to roll backward.
About the same time, a 2004 Ford F 250 pickup driven by James Curry, 50, Nashville, happened on the scene. Curry swerved to the right and was struck by rolling truck. Curry was able to stop his vehicle and park on the right shoulder near the rest area off ramp.
Turner’s truck continued to roll backwards, striking Turner. The truck then left the road and came to rest in a ditch, according to Morgan’s report.
No citations were written.
