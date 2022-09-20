Friends and fellow students of Stone Memorial High School are grieving the loss of a student this week following a crash on I-40 Monday afternoon that claimed the teen’s life.
The preliminary crash report of the Tennessee Highway Patrol only identified the victim as a 17-year-old.
Social media posts from family and friends identified him as a 17-year-old Ozone community resident who attended SMHS.
THP’s description of the crash reported the victim was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre east on I-40 near the 324 mile marker between the Peavine Rd. and Crab Orchard exit around 3:49 p.m.
An unidentified vehicle in the report pulled into an emergency crossover in the median, causing traffic to suddenly stop.
The teen was unable to stop his vehicle in time and struck the rear of a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Matthew Kramlick, 53, Neshanic Station, New Jersey. The impact sent the Buick into a spin, causing it to come to rest in the roadway facing south.
The GMC Sierra came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the interstate. The report states Kramlick and his passenger, Alex Rubenstein, 48, Byrom, NJ, were injured in the crash.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
The 17-year-old was, according to social media posts, involved with youth programs of the First United Methodist Church of Crossville, Boy Scouts, youth leadership programs, volunteering at summer camps and was appointed to serve on the Teen Advisory Council for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
At this time, information on funeral arrangements is not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.