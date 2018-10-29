A overturned Fed-Ex truck has resulted in the closing of the I-40 east entrance ramp off Hwy. 127 N (317 exit) until further notice, according to emergency personnel on the scene.
The front trailer and cab overturned as the truck attempted a turn onto the ramp. Because the cargo included an industrial liquid fertilizer commonly used on golf courses and in greenhouses, emergency personnel took an abundance of caution.
The cargo is normally not dangerous as packaged, officials said, but it was unknown if there was any damage to the freight inside. A hazardous materials team will be coming from the Nashville area to offload the two trailers and reload the cargo onto other trailers.
It is believed the ramp will be closed throughout the night and motorists should find alternate routes around the wreck scene until further notice.
