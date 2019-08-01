The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be setting up concrete traffic barriers on Hwy. 70 E. near Godsey Rd. until 7 p.m. today and possibly tomorrow.
The barriers are needed for an emergency slope stabilization project. Once the barriers are installed, the area will be reduced to one lane and controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
Twin K. Construction is the contractor for the $3.9 million project, with estimated completion in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.