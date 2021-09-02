On Friday, Aug. 27, a section of Hwy. 68 entering and exiting Grassy Cove Community was dedicated to members of the Hayes family to honor their sacrifices during the Vietnam War.
Lynn C. Hayes and Jesse B. Hayes were first cousins who both served in the U.S. Army and were both killed in action in Vietnam. Lynn Hayes attended Grassy Cove Academy and Jessie B. attended Grandview School. Lynn C. was assigned to 2nd Battalion, B Company, 22nd Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, Specialist 4th Class. Jesse B. was assigned to 1st Battalion, B Company, 35th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, Specialist 4th Class.
SP4 Lynn C. Hayes was killed on May 17, 1967, in Binh Duong, Vietnam. He was buried in Grassy Cove Cemetery and is memorialized on panel 20E, line 16 of the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall.
SP4 Jesse B. Hayes was killed on Jan. 9, 1969, in Pleiku Province in South Vietnam. He was buried in Mount Zion Cemetery. He is memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall on pillar XXII, middle panel 35W, line 60. Jesse B. was also awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart for his service and dedication to the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
With the Hayes friends and family surrounding, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Sen. Paul Bailey, Cumberland County Commissioners Joe Sherrill and Wendell Wilson, and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster came to perform the dedication.
“It’s always an honor to be able to be with the family and do a road naming and to share with you the memories of your loved ones that served our country and the sacrifice that they’ve made,” Bailey said. “Anytime the county commission reaches out to us as legislators, requesting that a section of state highway be named in honor of someone it’s always a pleasure to be able to do that.”
Initiated by Grassy Cove native, neighbor and fellow Army veteran Chris Ford, the Cumberland County Commission made a request to the Tennessee Department of Transportation to designate this section of Hwy. 68 in Grassy Cove in memory of the Hayes cousins.
“We went to work on a resolution to honor Lynn and Jesse for their ultimate sacrifice for our country and to request that the state dedicate a section of Highway 68 to their memory,” said Foster.
The resolution to offer tribute to Lynn C. and Jesse B. was adopted by the commission on Feb. 18, 2020, after which the pandemic had everything on hold. But the signs were installed and dedication day was finally here.
“Today’s a great day. It’s a great day for the family. It really is to honor the commitment that two individuals did for our country, for our community,” Sexton added. “Also, I hope it’s one of those things to where when people pass by and they see names of individuals on a sign, maybe they’ll look them up and see what they did and add a little bit more history and about what we stand for and why this is important. Because sometimes, I think, things get a little too easy and we don’t remember that sacrifices were made. So, hopefully, the younger generation, as they travel our state or down this way, will see the names and one day they’ll look at it and say, ‘What did they do?’ And hopefully that will be a nice message, a tribute to the family and to them, but also a tribute to our community for what people stood for and what they did to allow us to come together like this.”
Lynn C. Hayes’ brother and Jesse B.’s first cousin, Wes Hayes, was in attendance. He told Wilson about his brother’s viewing held at his childhood home. Wes told him that when a serviceman or veteran passes away, they are honored by a 21-gun salute.
“But his mother, Mrs. Lucille, told the boys, ‘My boy’s had all the shooting he needs. We’re not going to do that today.’ Now that’s a mama speaking,” Wilson said.
“That’s right,” Wes confirmed. “Mama didn’t like it…”
Sherrill, with some assistance from Sexton and the others, unveiled the dedication sign on the side of the highway.
“We’ve got a lot of veterans in our county. It’s important to our veterans and it’s important to us as a community that we honor these men – it’s important to the family,” Wilson said. “Folks, this is something we needed to do. As Chris told me, ‘Should have been done a long time ago,’ but we’re doing it now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.