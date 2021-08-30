Contractors will need about a year to move utilities in the work area of the Hwy. 127 N. road project, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.
The state awarded the $63 million construction bid for the long-awaited project in February, and Jones Brothers Contracting LLC began construction work on April 7.
The 4.87-mile road project will widen the road from Interstate 40 to near Potato Farm Rd.
The first section will have two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane before transitioning to a four-lane divided highway.
“Currently, motorists will notice most of the construction happening on either side of State Route 28 while the contractor performs clearing activities and relocates various utilities,” said Rae-Anne Bradley, community relations officer for TDOT.
Some utility relocations will have to wait until construction phasing permits that work to be completed.
“The next noticeable construction activity beyond utility work will be the beginning of grading operations through, as well as the installation of drainage pipes and the construction of a concrete box culvert at Scott creek,” Bradley said.
Motorists may encounter minor traffic delays during daytime hours.
Motorists are encouraged to drive carefully through the work zone and pay attention to signs alerting them to traffic pattern or speed limit changes and other construction activities.
The project is expected to continue through June 2025.
The 4.87-mile project is the first of a multi-phase road project that, when complete, will widen the highway from Crossville to an existing four-lane segment of Hwy. 127 in Fentress County.
The other segments are:
•From Potato Farm Rd. to near Hollow Lane, 3.45 miles, widening the two-lane highway with an improved two-lane highway, right-of-way and utility process underway
•From near Hollow Lane to near N. Lowe Rd., 3.05 miles, widening the two-lane highway with an improved two-lane highway, right-of-way and utility process underway
•From near N. Lowe Rd. to near Little Rd. north of Hwy. 62 in Clarkrange, 3.27 miles, widening the existing two-lane highway to four and five lanes, including a new bridge over Clear Creek, construction contract scheduled to be let in 2021
•From near Little Rd. to north of Kilby Rd., 3.23 miles, widening the existing two-lane road to a three-lane highway, right-of-way and utility process underway
•From near Kilby Rd. to north of Banner Roslin Rd., 3.5 miles, in preliminary stages of the development process, with environmental studies complete
•From Banner Roslin Rd. to the four-lane section north of Grimsley, 2.9 miles, in preliminary stages of the development process, with environmental studies complete
Another local road project is also getting ready to start. TDOT approved a $19.5 million contract for construction of an improved road on State Route 462 — Interstate Dr. — from Hwy. 127 to Genesis Rd.
Part of the Northwest Connector project, it marks the next phase of development to connect Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 70 W.
The first phase of the road opened in 2014, connecting Hwy. 70 N. to Hwy. 70 W. at Tennessee Ave.
Rogers Group submitted the low bid for the project with an estimated completion date of July 2023.
The last phase of the project will connect Hwy. 127 to Hwy. 70 N. at Northside Dr. The city has started acquiring property for that phase of the road project.
