Cumberland County has had 18 members of the county commission — two for each of nine districts — in recent history.
If the county’s redistricting committee opts for a pitch by a Fairfield Glade resident in the 6th District, that number could increase by one.
“I request that in developing your options; you consider keeping the number of Districts constant at 9, but increasing the total number of commissioners to 19 by keeping all Fairfield Glade residents in a single district represented by 3 commissioners,” Charley Wilson wrote in an Oct. 3 email sent to commissioners, County Mayor Allen Foster and the Chronicle.
Wilson, who made an unsuccessful bid for county commissioner in 2020, made several points toward creating a third commission seat for Fairfield Glade. He cited the area’s rapid growth, a precedent set by having four representatives — two per district — for the city of Crossville, and keeping districts compact and contiguous, which would also give the resort community representatives from a similar demographic.
“ … keeping the status quo option will require moving at least 1,500 additional (2,300 total) residents from District 9 to District 6,” he wrote. “Adhering to 1 person, 1 vote law means Fairfield Glade would lose well over half of the ideal population for a third Commissioner. Why move 70% of the ideal population for one Commissioner out of District 9 when moving about 30% into the District is less disruptive as a whole?”
Ben Rodgers, county government consultant with the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service, told members of the redistricting committee on Monday that an odd number of county commissioners is not unheard of.
“There are counties that have that,” said Rodgers, who serves as the CTAS consultant for the Upper Cumberland region. “That’s not foreign to Tennessee government. It happens. But I have none of that in my area, so I’m new to this as well.”
But some commissioners — including those not on the redistricting committee — worry that bigger isn’t necessarily better. Sue York, District 1, recalled one instance she heard about at a meeting among officials from other counties.
“It was a very small county and I think they had like 20-something commissioners,” she said from the audience of Monday’s committee meeting. “And they said, ‘We can’t get nothing done. We can’t agree on nothing with that many people.’”
Rodgers sits on the 24-member Putnam County Commission. He told the group he is among six on that board who believes that’s too many.
“The reason is, nobody wants to vote themselves out of a seat,” he said. “But here’s my spiel: It’s not about you. It’s about serving the people of the county, and if it means the county has better chances of making quality of life better for their citizens, and that means less commissioners, then it probably is a good idea.”
He added, “My opinion is it’s a lot easier to get things accomplished with less people.”
Commissioner Rebecca Stone, 3rd District, noted that Fairfield Glade’s growth means the community will have a voice, despite the district boundaries.
“You don’t lose representation,” she said. “It’s just going to be shifted to those other districts.”
Chairwoman Jill Davis, the only non-commissioner on the committee, said she believes all commissioners represent her, not only those in her district, and that she’s comfortable bringing issues to any one of them.
“Would you ever turn down somebody who came to you in another district?” she asked.
“I wouldn’t,” Stone replied.
Jim Blalock, 8th District, agreed.
“If we would think about representing people instead of communities, things would be a lot better off,” he said. “We’ve got to look at serving people, no matter where they’re at.”
