During the United Fund of Cumberland County’s 2019 annual meeting, Jeanene Lewis Houston was presented with the agency’s most prestigious honor, the Glenn S. Miller Award.
Houston is executive director of Hilltoppers Inc. and a longstanding board member of the United Fund of Cumberland County.
The award named after Glenn S. Miller, founding member who served as director from 1970-2000, was established in 2007 to recognize community members who best exemplify the goals and ideals for which Miller was best known, namely, service to community, church, and family.
Glenda Bond, daughter of Miller, announced and presented the award to Houston.
Houston has served on the board of the United Fund of Cumberland County since 2002 and has worked at Hilltoppers Inc. since its inception in 1975.
Hilltoppers Inc. is a service agency supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Bond said, “Jeanene pours her heart and soul into Hilltoppers enriching the lives of her service recipients.”
Bond also said that Jeanene’s mother, Virgie Lewis, served on the founding board of United Fund of Cumberland County with her father, Glenn S. Miller.
Bond said she knew both would be “glowing” today.
The United Fund of Cumberland County was created in 1966 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit to raise money to help people in our community. In the years since, through the generosity of many people and businesses, the United Fund of Cumberland County assists many non-profit partner agencies.
Partner agencies include aid for the homeless, the hungry, emergencies, disasters, adult and child victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, citizens with brain disorders and disabilities, low-income families, the elderly and the county’s most precious resource, its children and youth.
The organization funds projects and programs that take place in Cumberland County.
Donors are assured that funds stay local with the goal of helping to build a better Cumberland County. For more information about the United Fund of Cumberland County, or to donate, call 931-484-4082.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.