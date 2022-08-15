Cumberland County Schools librarian Lee Houston has been appointed to the State Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission, and businessman Rodney Brown will fill a vacancy on the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct.
Tennessee Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton announced the appointments Friday.
“These two individuals are effective, committed partners and leaders within our local community,” Sexton said in a press release. “They are incredibly deserving of these opportunities, and I appreciate their desire and willingness to answer the call to serve in these distinguished positions.”
Houston has more than 29 years of educational experience. The Tennessee Technological University graduate currently serves as school librarian at Brown Elementary School. She has previous experience as a classroom teacher and coach at Homestead Elementary School.
“Lee has established herself as one of our outstanding Tennessee educators,” Sexton said. “Her passion for teaching, dedication to students, integrity and willingness to go above and beyond to assist parents so they make informed decisions about their children’s education will enable her to be incredibly successful in this role.”
Houston is taking a new position on the state textbook commission, which was expanded this past year to include two school librarians.
She and the commission will examine and make recommendations regarding official lists of textbooks and instructional materials for approval by the state board of education for use in classrooms and school libraries.
The commission will also hear appeals of complaints regarding textbooks, supplemental instructional materials and library materials arising from local education agencies following passage of legislation this past year.
The second librarian has not yet been named.
Two additional seats on the board are also vacant pending appointments of members of the public
from East Tennessee and West Tennessee by the lieutenant governor and governor.
Houston will serve a three-year term.
Brown is a second-generation marketer and successful small business owner at Deloy Brown Petroleum.
He will join the 16- member Board of Judicial Conduct, which investigates complaints against judges at the appellate, trial, general sessions, probate, juvenile, municipal and senior judges.
They also examine and make recommendations on issues involving claims commissioners and candidates for judicial offices.
“As a small business owner, Rodney has established relationships all across the state, and he has demonstrated his proficiencies in analyzing information and utilizing data to resolve complex issues,” Sexton said.
“His attention to detail and experience as a successful communicator make him the ideal person to serve on the Board of Judicial Conduct, and I know the board will benefit greatly from his addition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.