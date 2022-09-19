Tennessee residents may dispose of household hazardous waste in a free and safe way during Household Hazardous Waste Day.
This year’s evetn will be on Oct. 1 at the Cumberland County Community Complex at 1398 Livingston
Rd.
Household hazardous waste is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in the home, vehicle, garden or lawn that is unwanted and/or unusable.
Items will be accepted from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct.
1.
Needles or sharps may be disposed of provided they are in a puncture-proof collection.
However, no medical or infectious waste will be accepted during the event.
Other materials that will not be accepted include explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors or any empty containers.
Household hazardous waste includes:
Household cleaners — drain openers, oven cleaners, wood cleaners and polishes, metal cleaners and polishes, toilet bowl cleaners and disinfectants
Home maintenance chemicals — paint thinner, wood preservatives, paint strippers and removers and adhesives
Miscellaneous — nail polish remover, pool chemicals, photo-processing chemicals, medicines and drugs, reactive materials, aerosols (spray cans), compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometers, needles and sharps in a container, fluorescent light bulbs and lead
Lane and garden chemicals — herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers
Automotive products — fuel additives, grease and rust solvents, air-conditioner refrigerant, starter fluids, body putty, coolants and carburetor/fuel injector cleaners
The Recycling Center at 96 Maryetta St. will accept items such as batteries, oil, antifreeze, electronics and oil-based paint daily.
Latex paint must be dried and placed in the open-top trash bins.
The recycling center also collects cardboard, newspapers, magazines, scrap metal, aluminum cans, metal cans, Nos. 1 and 2 plastic, textiles, glass, home appliances, used motor oil, cooking oil, automotive
tires and household gar-bage.
Household Hazardous Waste Day is paid for by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc., will be accepted by appointment only.
Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
For more information, call 931-484-9328.
