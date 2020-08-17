Two house fires reported within several minutes of each other kept firefighters in Cumberland County busy Thursday as a thunderstorm rumbled across the Plateau.
Both were originally reported as lightning strikes, although fire investigators found no definitive proof as to the cause of both incidents.
The first was reported as a lightning strike on a residence off Bear Creek Rd. in northern Cumberland County around 1:15 p.m. during a thunderstorm that dropped torrential rain on the area.
A woman at home reported that she saw a bright flash of light coming from the area of a fireplace, followed by a smell of smoke in the house. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they could find no evidence that lightning did or did not cause the incident.
Damage to the home was described as very minimal.
At 1:37 p.m., a passerby reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a double-wide mobile home in the 8000 block of Lantana Rd. Because engines and personnel from the county’s complex station were on their investigation on Bear Creek Rd., mutual aid was requested from the Crossville Fire and Rescue department.
Engines from the city and county responded to the fire that was contained to the attic area of the home.
Assistant Fire Chief John Hall said this week that, like the Bear Creek fire, firefighters could not locate evidence that the structure was struck by lightning. However, fire investigators believe the blaze may have originated from a strike or a power surge caused by the storm.
The Jeryd Cannon family was out of town when that fire was reported. Fire damage was confined to the attic but water and smoke damage was reported throughout the home. The ceiling had to be pulled down so firefighters could reach the area to make sure the fire was extinguished.
There were no injuries reported in either fire.
