Workers renovating a house on Hwy. 70 N. Monday arrived for work to find someone had attempted to set the unoccupied residence on fire, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputy Jason Powers traveled to the 6400 block of 70 N. shortly before 8 a.m. and met with workers employed by J&W Construction in Knoxville who said they were last working at the house on Saturday.
When the workers arrived Monday around 7:30 a.m., they smelled an odor of gasoline or diesel fuel coming from the house.
After entering the structure through a garage door, they discovered someone had tried to set the flooring in the kitchen on fire by pouring an accelerant around the room.
The workers then found gasoline had been poured throughout the house. Fuel containers were found in the kitchen, a hallway and in a bedroom adjacent to the kitchen, Powers wrote in the report.
The fuel containers were seized as evidence and Sheriff’s Arson Investigator Scott Griffin was notified of the incident to conduct a followup probe.
No damage estimate was available at the time of the report.
A theory on a suspect was presented but no evidence to accompany that theory was provided and the investigation is continuing.
