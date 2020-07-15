After enjoying beautiful weather through the middle of the week, with sunshine and a little bit lower humidity, weather on the Plateau returns to hot and sticky.
Beginning on Thursday and lasting through the weekend, Cumberland countians will experience high temperatures — around 90 degrees — and around 68 at night. Afternoon thunderstorms will also return to the forecast late in the week. Forecast of thunderstorms for the weekend are at about 50%.
From the data, it appears the Plateau will see lots of showers and storms for the week from July 20-25. There will be a 60% chance of rain at least each afternoon.
There is a need for more rain gauges scattered around the county, as well as surrounding counties. Rainfall amounts can vary considerably from community to community.
Persons interested in keeping a daily tab on your rainfall and reporting it to the National Weather Service can go to Cocorahs.org to get all of the information on how to sign up.
The only cost is the purchase of the official gauge that can be purchased on their website. Participants only have to take one observation in the morning and then go online and put down the rainfall recorded during the previous 24 hours period.
I am a daily contributor, and this weather info can be very valuable to the NWS. It is lots of fun to compare rainfall totals to the surrounding areas.
Readers are also welcome to send me rainfall totals anytime and, who knows, I may use it in this weekly article.
Just drop a note to weather1@charter.net.
