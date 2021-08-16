The surge of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 continues to stretch resources at hospitals across the state.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said hospitals in Tennessee are struggling due to overall higher numbers of patients for other illnesses and injuries and hospital staffs stretched thin.
“When you have an already full hospital with worsening staffing on top of that, when you put extra COVID patients on top of that, it really tips the scales in a lot of situations,” Piercey said in a briefing Monday morning.
There are about 2,200 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at this time. Most of those patients are adults, Piercey said.
On Sunday, the state reported there were 1,380 hospital beds available in the state and 202 ICU beds. There are 662 patients with COVID-19 in ICUs across the state.
Vaccination continues to be the best tool to fight the virus, Piercey said.
“The vast majority of hospitalized patients statewide are unvaccinated,” she said.
From May through July, unvaccinated individuals made up 88% of the patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 94% of the deaths from the virus.
Pediatric hospitals have been seeing an increased number of patients due to respiratory illnesses, like RSV, that are typically seen in the winter months. As of Monday, about 45 pediatric patients were hospitalized in the state.
As for staffing, Piercey said hospitals faced the same workforce issues as other employers, including people leaving the workforce or taking new positions. They also had seen workers become ill.
In Cumberland County, there were 415 active cases of COVID-19 reported, the most recent data available at press time. That is a 40-case increase from the day before.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell reported 94 students and 18 school staff members had tested positive for the virus, with 185 students and seven staff members quarantined due to exposure to the virus.
There have been 146 deaths in Cumberland County due to COVID-19 reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Cumberland Medical Center on Aug. 6 reported it had averaged about 70 patients the week before, with about 14 patients positive for COVID-19. The hospital reports a capacity of 97 beds. Its 12-unit intensive care unit was full, with about five patients with COVID-19.
Cumberland Medical Center issued a statement to the Chronicle regarding its capacity, noting that the number of beds available varies based on the number of patients. Emergency department wait times also vary depending on the urgency of patients’ medical needs so that those with the most serious or life-threatening conditions can receive prompt care.
“We urge those who need emergency care not to hesitate to come to the hospital, especially for life-threatening conditions such as a heart attack or stroke,” the statement said. “Cumberland Medical Center is prepared to meet the medical needs of the community and has the ability to collaborate with other Covenant Health hospitals if additional services are needed.”
Some hospitals in the state are starting to suspend some elective medical procedures.
A Facebook post from Vanderbilt Health Friday said the adult hospital and emergency department were full. They were limiting elective cases and declining transfer requests from many hospitals.
Piercey said the state was taking steps to assist hospitals, including relaxing regulatory compliance to allow staff to take on more tasks within the facility. They also will send members of the Tennessee National Guard to facilities to assist in staffing needs.
The state is also using some of its COVID-19 relief funds to help hospitals pay for temporary staff from staffing agencies.
Hospitals that are limiting procedures are also able to use staffing from those departments to supplement other needs in the facility.
As hospitals see the number of patients increase, there could be backlogs at emergency departments, Piercey noted. She urged Tennesseans to seek emergency care if they have a medical emergency, such as heart attack, stroke or trauma.
However, if appropriate and possible, she urged every to seek care from urgent care clinics or primary care providers instead of an emergency room to help hospitals with capacity concerns.
“If you are unsure or in distress — yes, go to the emergency room,” she said.
She urged anyone who is sick to stay home to avoid spreading the illness. She also encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms — even if they have been vaccinated — to be tested for COVID-19.
If individuals test positive for the virus, she also noted there is a treatment available for people at high risk of complications.
Monoclonal antibodies, available from multiple manufacturers, can keep COVID-19 from progressing to where an individual needs hospitalization. It’s most effective in the early days of the illness.
The treatment helps “boost” immune response, Piercey explained.
The state maintains a list of facilities where the treatment is available at tn.gov/health.
Everyone should also take care to wash their hands often, keep distance and wear a mask in high-risk situations, she said.
Do you need a COVID-19 booster?
Tennessee will make a third booster shot off the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available for people who have underlying conditions that compromise their immune system.
Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee commissioner of health, said Monday patients who are in active cancer treatment, have had a transplant, or have a condition that impacts their immune system should talk with their doctor and then seek a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Preferably, you need the same brand shot you got the first time,” Piercey said during a media briefing Monday morning.
Patients must wait at least 28 days from their last injection.
Individuals taking medications that could impact their immune system may also need a third dose. Piercey encouraged individuals to reach out to their doctor for guidance.
About 40.3% of the state’s population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 46.9% of people have had at least one of the two-dose vaccine regimens.
In Cumberland County, 37.97% of the population is fully vaccinated and 41.35% have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine, available free from the Cumberland County Health Department and other providers, including physicians and pharmacies.
Tennessee had been lagging in vaccination against the virus, but numbers have picked up in recent weeks, Piercey noted. The state is administering about 100,000 doses a week, up from about 50,000 a week before the latest surge — many first doses.
“Please, get vaccinated. If you haven’t been vaccinated, it is not too late,” she said.
Vaccinations are available at county health departments with no appointment. Cumberland County offers vaccines Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Beginning Thursday, they will offer extended Thursday hours with vaccination available until 5:30 p.m.
Testings is available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Health Department, 1503 S. Main St.
To identify a provider with the same brand of vaccine you initially received, check vaccine.gov.
