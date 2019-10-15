The Cumberland County United Fund has announced that Frank Horvath, donor engagement director of Good Samaritan Society Fairfield Glade, is the nonprofit's 2020 campaign chair.
Frank has served on the board for a couple of years and is now the United Fund vice president. He will be leading this volunteer-driven campaign working with corporate and community partners in Crossville and Cumberland County. The campaign is about raising not only funds, but also awareness of what programs and services are available in the community.
Last year, Christy Dolinich, United Fund president, said that workplace giving was up and that individual giving remained about the same helping the United Fund exceed last year’s goal. Having exceeded the goal enabled the United Fund Board of Directors at their last meeting to get in the giving spirit by approving an additional $35,000 for special projects and $20,000 in start-up money for brand new nonprofits.
Frank announced that with the outstanding campaign last year, the board of directors set a fundraising goal for 2020 of $420,000, the largest in the United Fund’s 53-year history. The theme for 2020 is “Catch the Giving Spirit.”
“United Fund’s mission of promoting the health and wellbeing of our neighbors is of the greatest importance to our community, and I’m honored to serve as the 2020 Campaign chairperson,” Horvath said. “The United Fund is a leader in promoting local non-profits and partners with others to address the community’s challenges.”
Please join the community by “catching the giving spirit” by adding your donation to help the United Fund reach its fundraising goal by giving online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or by mailing your gift to the United Fund, 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38555.
