Cumberland County resident Tim French presented Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster with the U.S. flag French carried on his walks around the county honoring fallen soldiers during 2019. French walked 1,000 miles and honored 114 different soldiers from May 14 through Dec. 23, 2019. He retired the flag at 1,000 miles. French said he walks as a thank you, honoring fallen veterans and their families. He requests motorists to honk at him when they see him walking with the flag to honor the fallen veteran. French is a U.S. Navy veteran. The flag is on display in the county mayor’s office.
alert featured top story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.