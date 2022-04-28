One hundred thirty-one veterans, escorts and support personnel arrived safely home to McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville from HonorAir Knoxville’s flight 30 to Washington, D.C. on April 13.
They arrived to an enthusiastic crowd of more than 1,000 cheering supporters made up of previous flights, families, patriotic clubs, military service organizations, and school children and their parents waving American flags, passing out balloons and quilts to the veterans as they passed through. Their outstretched hands expressed appreciation to honor those who served in the military.
This welcome was just the beginning for the Cumberland County veterans and escorts. After an hour coach drive to Crossville, they were met with a first responder honor line escort on I-40 for their ride into the rear parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express on Peavine Rd. There they were met with over 100 cheering, flag waving and clapping families, military organizations with U.S. flags and their own flags waving in the breeze welcoming them to their hometown. Many cheers, hugs and kisses from family and friends made evident the heroes’ return.
Then there was silence, as Daughters of the American Revolution Crab Orchard Chapter regent Nancy Mitchell played taps, while all stood at attention and then cheered for her beautiful music. Crossville was well represented by the attendance of police, sheriff, and fire departments of the city and county, the local fraternal military organizations and others. The Crossville Chronicle hometown newspaper was present taking pictures as the veterans disembarked the bus.
It was a wonderful celebration and welcome home to Crossville’s veterans who previously may not have received a welcome home when they came home from war.
The 18-hour day was long, but the healing for the wounds of war was evident by those involved. Thanks to all who participated in the welcome home. HonorAir Knoxville looks forward to seeing the crowd gather to welcome home veterans for the all-women HonorAir flight 31 on Oct. 12.
