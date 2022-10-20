Honor Air Flight 31 was a trip three years in the making.
First scheduled for March 2020, the flight targeted for women who served in the U.S. Armed Services was delayed multiple times before take off Oct. 12.
Thirteen women veterans from Cumberland County were aboard the flight that left McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville. They joined 141 women military veterans, volunteer escorts, team leaders and support personnel bound for Washington, DC.
Cumberland County participants were:
Diane Alenitsch, U.S. Army; Maralynn Lorenc, U.S. Marine Corps; Karen Nelson, U.S. Navy; Janet Kinley, U.S. Air Force; Jean Kary-Brady, U.S. Navy; Sarah Tinch, U.S. Navy; Shirley Stevens, U.S. Navy; Jennifer Whitehurst, U.S. Air Force; Donna Elmore, U.S. Air Force; Kelly Smith, U.S. Air Force; Amie Richardson, U.S. Navy; Dolores Rosario, U.S. Navy; and Marion Conlin, U.S. Navy.
Escorts were Gus Gocella, Paula Sales, Doris Walker and Beth Farrow.
Honor Air Knoxville provides East Tennessee veterans with free transportation and a guided trip to Washington to visit the memorials built in their honor.
Since it began 15 years ago, more than 3,800 veterans from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War, and other times of service.
Cumberland County’s group left Crossville aboard a Premier Transportation Coach at 4:30 a.m., traveling to McGhee Tyson Airport where the group enjoyed a send-off. Throughout the day, they toured military and other memorials in Washington.
They returned to Knoxville around 9 a.m. Eastern time and were met with a large number of area residents, family members and well-wishers. The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Marching Band was among the groups on hand to welcome them home.
The Cumberland County contingent boarded their bus and made the drive back to Cumberland County. They arrived at the Holiday Inn Express on Peavine Rd., where local veterans organizations, the Crab-Orchard Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, family and friends offered their own welcome home. Nancy Mitchell with the Cumberland County Community Band played taps.
Honor Air Knoxville depends on financial support to provide free flights for the veterans served. Each trip costs about $500 per veteran.
The Honor Air team are all volunteers — and they pay their own expenses for flights. Prestige Cleaners of Knoxville absorbs all administrative expenses. Donations to the nonprofit organization are applied to the trip costs for veterans.
Learn more at honorairknoxville.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.