The body of a man was found at the front door of a residence in the western section of Cumberland County Thursday night after deputies were sent to the house to do a welfare check on the person.
Friday morning special agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were continuing their work on the apparent homicide.
Still in the early stages, sources close to the investigation told the Chronicle there was nothing new to report outside what was released in a sheriff’s office press release.
The victim was identified as Austin Shane Paul Lewis, 30, of Neverfail Rd. His body was found just inside an open front door of his residence in the 400 block of Neverfail Rd.
Apparent cause of death was a gunshot wound.
Lewis was scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Tuesday but failed to appear. Judge Gary McKenzie issued a forfeiture and capias for failure to appear for probation violation hearing and ordered he serve ten days in jail and be held for bond hearing.
Investigators did indicate that his death came sometime between Tuesday and when his body was discovered on Thursday around 7:45 p.m.
The body was transported to the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville where an autopsy will be performed.
Joining the TBI and CCSO in the investigation is the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
No other information is available at this time. Because of the post office closing on Labor Day, the Chronicle is publishing on Friday. Any updates will be published on the Chronicle website.
