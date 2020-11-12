The first-degree murder charge against Robert David Morse, 20, charged in the September shooting death of Matthew Musser, 20, both of the Crossville area, has been bound over to action of the grand jury.
Morse was in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing during which the only witness was called by state prosecutors. TBI Special Agent Brandon Davenport was the only person called to testify.
Davenport testified to being called to a KittyAnn Dr. address after 5 p.m. on Sept. 23. The body of Musser was found inside a bedroom in the house. He had been shot multiple times.
Morse was in custody after being found in an adjacent wooded area not far from the shooting scene. Several people were in the residence at the time of the shooting.
Morse was also on the court docket for a charge of felony possession of a Schedule VI drug. He is represented by Crossville attorney Randall Boston.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Philip Hatch and Amanda Worley.
The issue of the $1 million bond set when Morse was arrested was not addressed.
Next session of the grand jury is set for Jan. 11 and arraignment docket in Criminal Court is set for Jan. 15.
