A first-degree murder trial is among cases filling the Cumberland County Criminal Court docket for the remainder of the remainder of 2023, with several defendants’ request for jury trials put on hold.
Last Wednesday and again on Friday, Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie noted that despite taking a court date from another county, the request for jury trials has exceeded the number of days he and Judge Wesley Bray are available in Cumberland County.
The extra requests for trials were continued until next month in anticipation that Gov. Bill Lee will make his appointment of a third judge for the seven-county 13th Judicial District that includes Cumberland.
It is anticipated the newly appointed judge will be available to start scheduling jury trials when the appointment is made. McKenzie said in court Friday he is hopeful that appointment will be made before the end of August.
Trial dates set last week are:
• Jude Rod Pennington, first-degree murder, trial set for Dec. 12. Motion hearing date is Nov. 14. The charge stems from the November 2019 shooting death of Travis Allon Sinard, 39, of Crossville. The shooting was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and CCSO.
• Robert Sean Newman, DUI, set for trial Oct. 5. The charge stems from an Aug. 21, 2021, arrest by THP.
• Shadayda Storm Farris, domestic assault, set for trial Oct. 12. The charge stems from an incident May 21, 2019, in Lake Tansi and investigated by Tansi Police. Unrelated case of assault on a first responder, resisting a stop, arrest or search and criminal trespassing were continued to that date for tracking.
• Jamie Rose Carter, possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II (ANPP) drug with intent is set for trial on Oct. 26. Motion hearing date is Oct. 3. The charge stems from the arrest of four persons on April 7, 2022 by CCSO deputies.
• Nancy Irene Lewis, cruelty to animals, set for trial Nov. 1. The charge stems from complaints between Oct. 13, 2021, and Dec. 13, 2021, investigated by the Tennessee Agriculture Crime Unit and CCSO.
• Kenneth Paul Ford, DUI, per se, and violation of the implied consent law, set for trial Nov. 9. Motion hearing was set for Oct. 3. The charge stems from an Aug. 21, 2022, arrest by THP.
• Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of meth with intent, possession of fentanyl with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest and simple possession, set for trial Dec. 14. Motion hearing date is Nov. 14. The charges stem from the arrest of Cobb and a co-defendant on Sept. 15, 2021, by CCSO deputies. Three unrelated simple possession of meth and two possession of drug paraphernalia were continued to those dates for tracking.
Several other cases were previously set for trial in earlier court hearings, and those cases remain on the schedule.
