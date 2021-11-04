Brian Hall has found just about every type of trash you can imagine along the sides of the roads of the Cumberland Homesteads.
Hall, who leads the Adopt A Highway effort of the Homesteads Tower Association, said the volunteers pick up cigarette butts, drink bottles, face masks, fast food wrappers and lids and more hazardous items like car batteries.
“The biggest issue is waste that comes out of trucks on their way to the convenience center or transfer station,” said Hall, who added drivers are supposed to cover their loads to prevent losing items like old insulation and drywall.
The Homesteads Tower Association was recognized earlier this fall for its litter prevention and education efforts with an Award of Excellence from Keep Tennessee Beautiful, with the presentation made Wednesday at a special lunch at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
“In 2020, they picked up 20,000 pounds of litter. And so far this year, they’ve picked up 6,000 pounds of litter,” said Missy Marshall, executive director of Keep Tennessee Beautiful. “That’s kind of inspiring and sad at the same time.”
The award included a $2,000 grant for the Homesteads Tower Association.
Hall started the group’s Adopt a Highway program in 2017. As a real estate agent, he knew that litter on the roads didn’t leave a good first impression for potential buyers. When he joined the Tower Association board of directors, he also began considering what all that trash looked like to tourists who visit the tower throughout the year.
He’s out every day or so picking up trash. Katie O’Rourke is another regular volunteer, but they’re joined throughout the year by others looking to keep the Cumberland Homesteads beautiful.
Litter is a significant issue across the state, Marshall said. TDOT spends about $19 million a year on litter.
Grassroots efforts like the Homesteads Tower Association’s not only help remove trash on the sides of roads, but can help change behavior — the most important part of litter prevention, according to Marshall.
“Until we change people’s behavior, we’re going to be picking up after them the rest of our lives,” she said. “Picking up litter and cleaning up illegal dumpsites is not glamorous, but you are making a difference.”
Part of that is instilling and inspiring pride in the community.
It’s also about education. Tennessee has laws addressing every kind of littering, with some offenses punishable by fines up to $2,500.
Littering includes dumping trash on public or private property. It also include throwing out gum or other items onto roadways or public property — even “biodegradable” items like food scraps.
The majority of litter, however, is considered “negligent” litter, which includes debris flying out of uncovered truck beds. About 72% of litter is considered negligent litter.
Tennessee offers a litter hotline to report littering. Call 1-877-8LITTER or visit https://bit.ly/3whFLm0.
Leslie Wood, district coordinator for Cumberland County Adopt A Highway with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said the department provides groups with reflective vests for safety, trash bags, trash grabbers and signs to alert motorists.
The program has some minimum requirements — hold litter pick-ups four times a year and cover 2 miles. The Homestead Tower group goes above and beyond that.
“They’re picking up litter over about 6 miles,” Wood said. “And they’re out there all the time.”
Keep Tennessee Beautiful and TDOT have launched No Trash November, a monthlong initiative to keep roadways free of litter. The state has set a goal of removing 20,000 pounds from roads across the state during the month.
Organized clean-ups are helpful, but individuals can also get involved by picking up trash as they go about their daily activities. The Trashercise program encourages people to take a bag with them while they’re out walking, picking up trash they may come across on the roads and trails.
Hall encourages anyone interested in helping with the litter effort to contact the Homestead Tower at 931-456-9663. There will be a pick-up event Nov. 13 as part of No Trash November. Volunteers will meet at the Tower at Hwy. 127 S. and Hwy. 68 at 9 a.m.
