The Cumberland County Building and Grounds Committee took their monthly meeting outdoors Monday night, as they met on the lawn of the Homestead Tower Museum.
The location was appropriate as tower repairs and their costs were a central point of discussion, as well as determining who legally owns the property.
Prior to the meeting, Cumberland County facility maintenance supervisor Adam Sebia gave a presentation of needed repairs at the museum, including patching leaks, replacing window frames in the tower, repairing buckling near the base of the tower, trimming back tree limbs and placing gutters around the roof.
“There are five or six leaks, and when it comes a heavy rain it really gushes inside in several areas,” Sebia said of the leaks.
New shingles are also part of the repair plans, with prices quoted between $72,000 and $176,000, depending on guarantee periods and shingle materials used.
Sebia also recommended an asbestos test for the facility at a cost of $550, with test results available within three days.
A soft wash was also recommended to clean the exterior of the structure with an estimated cost between $3,000-$7,200 depending on who is hired and equipment costs.
The building is on the National Register of Historic Places, and repairs must meet guidelines to maintain its status and apply for additional grants.
“We need to be careful when we pick the shingles that they will not knock us off the registry,” said Brenda King of the Homestead Tower Association. “We can’t just go anywhere and get something.”
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the finance committee selected Upland Design Group to head the re-roofing project for the Homestead Museum, and contract negotiation has been delegated to Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster. Upland was selected out of four applicants.
“The companies ranged from Nashville, Knoxville, Brentwood and here in Crossville,” Brock said.
The contract is on the county commission’s agenda for its June 15 meeting. Funding will come out of the general fund per the budget committee. Upland Design Group will also head the county highway department building project.
The Building and Grounds Committee chose to take no further action on the Homestead Tower repairs at Monday’s meeting while they wait for ownership of the property to be confirmed. 8th District Commissioner Jim Blalock stated the property was transferred to the Cumberland County Board of Education in 1979, but research by BOE attorney shows the property was transferred earlier. The question was also asked if they board of education was acting as an agent of the county when the property was transferred, which would mean Cumberland County still owns the tower and surrounding land.
The federal government turned the land over to the county in 1946. In 1952, the Cumberland County Commission, then called the county court, gave it to the school system.
The school board granted the Homestead Tower Association a 99-year lease for the structure in 1980. Today, the tower serves as a museum sharing the story of the original Homesteaders and their descendants.
Updates were also given on on the highway department building, as well as maintenance updates from Sebia. Replacements of lighting fixtures and windows at the Cumberland County Archives building are on schedule, and repairs at the library are finished.
The Cumberland County Building and Grounds Committee will meet again July 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
