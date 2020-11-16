With Christmas just around the corner, the historic Homestead Tower has transformed into a place of holiday cheer and decor, with some help from an unlikely source.
“This is just an awesome chance for the Master Gardeners and our friends,” said Connie Farley, Master Gardner. “We’ve had a really good time doing it. I appreciate everyone’s help in making this happen.”
The Master Gardeners have decorated both the interior and exterior of the tower with wreaths, Christmas trees and more, with decorations keeping a vintage theme throughout.
“All of us have gone through our Christmas bins and looked for vintage ornaments,” Farley said. “We’ve made a lot of the ornaments ourselves in order to look like you’re at home, and grandma is making the ornaments.
“The theme is ‘then and now,’” she added.
Getting the opportunity to decorate the tower comes on the heels of decorating in last season’s Parade of Trees.
“Last year, the Cumberland County Master Gardeners put a tree in the First National Bank Parade of Trees for the competition,” Farley said. “Brenda (King) of the Tower Association got ahold of me and asked if we would like to decorate the Homestead Tower. I said ‘We’d love to.’”
The tower is open and ready for visitors now, with a few decorations sill being placed. The tower will feature an open house on Dec. 5 to show off the finalized decorations.
“We’re really looking forward to the Christmas Open House,” Farley added. “You can come see the decorations any time, though. A lot of people have already heard about it and have been stopping in.”
For more information, visit www.cumberlandhomesteads.org/tower-museum/.
